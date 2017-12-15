Comments for What hikers and others need to know in mountain lion country
Excellent, fact based information about mountain lions. We frequent Big Bend NP, where they have documented several mountain lion attacks over the last 30-40 years. The advice you give is spot on based on the experiences the NP has had.
Maybe its just me but I’ve always felt much safer when carrying a smallish 9mm with me.
Long ago, 25 yrs back, I carried a Ruger Super Black Hawk .44 holstered sweetheart and so to did many old explorers from the 19thC campers carry an equivalent capable or stopping a bear or cougar.
Naturally, I also admit to never having to actually use one and I know other law enforcement officers would perhaps have a fit if somehow the use of it occurred but still, better to be safe and have a defense than to be sorry and food for easy consumption.
