Holiday gifts for the RVer

Can you believe it’s that time again? Time to open the floodgates of our bank accounts, time to start measuring our weight in desserts, time to shower ourselves in family traditions (whether you want to or not) and time to be jolly and merry and bright (that’s how it goes, right?). This year, we’ve selected a few of our favorite products to share with you for our 2017 holiday gift guide.

For the one who likes to decorate:

This “Glamping” book for those just getting started on the road, or for those who just appreciate a good laugh. -$21

These handmade birdhouses shaped like vintage trailers. -$65

This lovely art piece that shows, sigh, what camping use to look like. -$15+

This classic VW van and trailer planter for the gardener without a garden. -$45

For the one who is always outdoors:

A National Park Pass for the explorer. -$80

This extremely loud portable alarm to keep out intruders or ward away bears. -$10

These National Park magnets for the RV fridge so they can cross off every park they've been to. -$8

Lifestraw , so they'll never be without fresh drinking water. -$19

Make an embroidered map like this one to show their journey.

For the one who likes to eat and drink:

For the handy one:

This electricity monitor to measure how much electricity is being used. -$17

This drinking water filter for the RV hose. -$18

For the young ones: