Holiday greetings to all boondockers, wherever you are

Here’s a question from a reader of RVtravel.com about boondocking.

Hi Bob,

My husband and I and our nearest neighbors (about 50 yards up the road from us) are boondocking in Arizona and enjoying the beautiful desert stretched out before us, but we were talking a few nights ago that sometimes we feel isolated from the holiday spirit and the hustle and bustle of the season. None of us would want to be anywhere else, but we would like to wish all boondockers everywhere who are also enjoying the boondocking life a very happy holiday season, but we are not sure how to do it. Any suggestions? —Clair, Jeffrey, Kathy and Mike



Hi Clair, Jeffrey, Kathy and Mike,

You just did. Thousands of RVers read the RV Travel Newsletter, and although not all of them are boondockers, many are. And I’m sure that all of those that read Ask BoondockBob will be wishing you the same – and probably also a lot of “not yet” or future boondockers as well.

And from me and the rest of the RV Travel group, we wish all of you a very happy holiday season, along with the with great desert weather and wonderful sunsets. And don’t forget to look up Sunday night – you just may see Santa and his sleigh and eight tiny reindeer streaking across the dark star-filled skies bringing presents and joy to kids of all ages.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

