“Homeless” who live in RVs are not all the same

By Emily Woodbury

It’s a problem much of America is facing: skyrocketing housing costs, abruptly forcing people out of their homes.

Illegally parked RVs are showing up by the thousands parked along streets in neighborhoods across the country. Some of them, as seen in the video below, are occupied by mentally ill people and others with drug addictions. Laura Bliss, a Portland resident, explains that she too lives in an RV, but she’s not mentally ill or drug addicted, she just needs a home. She aims to “balance the narrative” and bring less hate towards the people forced to live in this situation.

Laura and her husband are college educated and work full time, but when rents went up a few years ago, they were forced to an abandoned RV lot, with nowhere else to go.

Watch the video below to hear Laura’s story.

