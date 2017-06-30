I also read on the blogs and forums of the many RVer’s complaining about their RV and the Company and dealers with whom they dealt. I feel compelled to say I have not had that problem. I have a 2016 Cedar Creek 36CKTS which I bought in December of 2015. Although my dealers service department in Maryland sucks, when I contacted Cedar Creek about some missing items, they shipped them to me immediately. When my side window shattered in Route 55 in Louisiana, after the year warranty, Cedar Creek put me in touch with the manufacturer of the window, HEHR, who shipped me a new window free of charge. I assume my Cedar Creek was made on a Wednesday, and not a Friday, as I have been very pleased with its construction. Reply
I also read on the blogs and forums of the many RVer’s complaining about their RV and the Company and dealers with whom they dealt. I feel compelled to say I have not had that problem. I have a 2016 Cedar Creek 36CKTS which I bought in December of 2015. Although my dealers service department in Maryland sucks, when I contacted Cedar Creek about some missing items, they shipped them to me immediately. When my side window shattered in Route 55 in Louisiana, after the year warranty, Cedar Creek put me in touch with the manufacturer of the window, HEHR, who shipped me a new window free of charge. I assume my Cedar Creek was made on a Wednesday, and not a Friday, as I have been very pleased with its construction.