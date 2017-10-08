Hotel Wal-Mart: Living in a parking lot

Chuck Woodbury
This is a fascinating look at the homeless who live in a car, van or RV in a Wal-Mart parking lot. It profiles RVers as well as car campers who stay not just overnight but for years at a single Wal-Mart. It focuses mostly on the down-and-out rather than more affluent overnighters, most of them in RVs, who stop a single night for its convenience, and then move on.

