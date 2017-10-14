Good for Walmart to allow these folks to stay full-time in their parking lot. I’m always amazed, though, when I listen to people like the woman and man and baby living in the old school bus. She places the blame for their situation on others. Does she not realize that keeping chickens and puppies in an RV is a health issue?! She left CA because the people there are racist and are anti-homeless?! She can keep running from state to state but I doubt things will improve at the rate they’re going. Very sad for all of them . . Reply
Good for Walmart to allow these folks to stay full-time in their parking lot. I’m always amazed, though, when I listen to people like the woman and man and baby living in the old school bus. She places the blame for their situation on others. Does she not realize that keeping chickens and puppies in an RV is a health issue?! She left CA because the people there are racist and are anti-homeless?!
She can keep running from state to state but I doubt things will improve at the rate they’re going. Very sad for all of them . .