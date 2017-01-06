How an automated RV dumping system works





Doug Swarts, the inventor of the Drain Master electric sewer valve, explains how the system permits an RVer to dump his or her holding tanks remotely from inside the RV. This is the same system that RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury installed in his motorhome. Read Chuck’s essay about his system here and/or watch the video below to see its developer explain how it works. The electronic valve demonstrated is the Drain Master S2VT Pro-Series Valve.

More information is available at http://Drainmaster.com or by contacting Doug at doug@drainmaster.com or (877) 787-8833.