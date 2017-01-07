Comments for How an automated RV dumping system works
Mel,
We have a clear view fitting right behind the sewer nozzle to insure the tanks as well as the hose is clean. By keeping your Gray tank closed until it is 3/4th full your chances of TP issues are reduced dramatically! Also having a 3″ valve on your Gray tank really helps keep the Gray tank cleaner AND does a much better job of cleaning the sewer hose.
I enjoyed your short video very much. I have been fifth wheeling for a number of years and knew about not leaving dump valves open all of the time so pulling the handle now and then is no problem. Quality control of newer RVs is however. A fellow told me a long time ago that they are all junk and I have a tendency to believe him. In 1972 I built a slide in camper and it was the best of all. I purchase a new fifth wheel in December 2015 and had and still have it’s issues. When I got it the stickers for the grey and black dump handles were reversed. So you can appreciate how it was when I went to dump the grey water in a grey water disposal area. Closet doors do not stay closed when travelling, in fact many times they fall in the closet. Drawers not staying closed when travelling. Slide not sliding properly and other annoying things. However the dealer said everything was checked and was fine. The manufacturers have to pay more attention to detail and the dealers have to pay more attention to their predelivery checks. For example it took many phone calls, emails, and visits to the dealer to try to find out how to turn the light on over the fifth wheel king pin. No one knew, the customer service at Keystone or the dealer. And the owners manual is a generic one that is useless so I finally found it by accident when I turned on the scare lights with the remote and I was outside. If I were younger I would buy a truck and chassis and build one myself. I built an office unit from a construction trailer some seventeen years ago and it still being used by a company and he loves it. Thanks for giving me the opportunity to ramble on also.
Sitting in Wilkes Barre, PA waiting out snow storm to the south.
I guess I’m too thick to get it. The “automated” part of the automated dumping system is the powered valve? One still has to go outside to hook up the hoses to the black and grey water tanks, right? And one still has to unhook the hoses from the tanks and flush them and put them away, right…? So the one part of the job that is usually the cleanest (pulling the handle to open the valve) and easiest is the powered part of the process? Whatever happened to the K.I.S.S. principle?
-
Hi John,
Actually Both Chuck and Greg’s sewer hose is permanently connected to their RVs using industrial grade Cam Loc fittings so all they do is pull the nozzle out of their water bays and insert it in the ground sewer inlet. When they feel it is in there securely, they open the valve in the nozzle then go to their RV and push the button to Open the Black valve. The standard dumping practiced by everyone is used, i.e., Black first followed by the Gray — we did NOT change any of that part of the process. If sitting in a park for a period of time, as Chuck and Gail are currently, Chuck has left the nozzle in the ground sewer inlet so he has the convenience of simply looking out at the nozzle to insure someone didn’t knock it out, then he pushes the buttons inside the bathroom to dump. Chuck or Gail will probably have dumped their Gray tank 10 to 20 times before they leave the current park (I think they have been arguing over who gets to dump). When they are ready to leave for drier land, Chuck or Gail will dump and flush their tanks, then go out to the sewer inlet, CLOSE the nozzle valve and collapse the hose back into the compartment. They will neither clean out the hose NOR disconnect it from the RV. And that, John, is what I consider K.I.S.S. at its finest! All of the components in this system are designed to industrial standards to insure a secure, uneventful, sanitary and environmentally friendly dumping experience. If you have any question please feel free to contact me.
Editor: You can contact Doug by email at doug(at)drainmaster.com or call him at 877-787-8833.
Does it have a heater on it so the valves will not freeze up?
Re: The ‘remote controlled’ RV tank dump valves.
I would prefer to see what comes out of the tanks, especially black, so that I can see if any TP wads are still coming when I flush
I forsee that one can close a valve not knowing that there is a wad of TP trapped in the slide.