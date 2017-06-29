How common is RV drivers’ road rage, and what can be done?





Dear RV Shrink:

I have an ongoing problem with road rage. He sits right next to me in the motorhome and swears a blue streak at the outside world as we drive down the road. If we are in rural areas he seems like a perfectly normal, compassionate human being. When we get into heavy traffic congestion, construction zones, or have to turn around because of a missed turn, he goes nutso!

I think he needs a course in anger management, but he tells me he is working on a home remedy to “just say no” to spells of frustration and the rage that follows. Can you help us? Is this a normal RV symptom? I see rigs much larger than our Class C with a toad, but I can’t hear into the cockpit of those rigs. Maybe everyone is raging on down the road. Let me know what you think and what I should do to combat my husband’s road hostilities. —Blue Streak in Biloxi

Dear B S:

I think this is more common than many people like to admit. You don’t hear this often in campground conversation, but you can bet it is more common than people let you believe.

Many drivers are capable but not comfortable towing a large rig. I know a retired tour bus driver that spent his career driving 40-foot tour buses into New York City and Boston but couldn’t get used to pulling a 30-foot fifth wheel. I met another woman who couldn’t stand to listen to her husband swear and talk to other drivers that irritated him. She bought him a sound device that made various weapon sounds. He would use his machine gun or rocket launcher sounds to vent his frustrations.

It is no different from trying to kick a smoking habit. You have to want to quit and work hard at keeping your wits about you. Another thought would be to have your husband pull off to the side of the road immediately and do some deep breathing, yoga relaxation poses and make various mediative sounds to connect his RV spirit to the primordial Om sounds resonating throughout the universe.

Relaxing and building mental capacity for patience is the key. Rage can ruin a trip, cause unhealthy stress, become a safety issue and ruin a traveling relationship. You may want to do some of the driving when you see your husband going off the deep end. That will be his signal that he is going too far. It may help him put his actions into perspective and mellow him out a bit. —Keep Smilin’, Richard Mallery a.k.a. Dr. R.V. Shrink

