How easy it could be to deceive you for quick profits

By Chuck Woodbury

Below is an actual email I received this week. It made me mad. I was offered $60 to post a “sponsored article” from a “leading healthcare provider.” Other offers would presumably follow. If I were to accept them, I could ask for $100 per article and get it.

What makes me mad is that countless website publishers take advantage of offers like this for easy money. But the articles are advertising in disguise, but normally passed off as legitimate stories. They can be so well written that it’s hard for you and me to determine if they are real or fake.

Click the video, where I have more to stay about all this.

Here is the offer I received this week:

“I came across RV Travel while looking for resources for our next blog and I knew I had to reach out immediately on behalf of a leading healthcare provider. This month, we’re looking to secure sponsorship placements with five prominent blogs and RV Travel jumped straight to the top of our list.

“To give you an idea on what we do, we would be looking to write sponsored content for your site. This content would usually come in the form of a 500-word article and would include a ‘do-follow’ link to our client. The writer of the article would spend time on your site and get a feel for tone, style, and the type of content you usually post. They can go and write a tailored article for your blog. You can review, edit and reject the article if you find it not suitable. We want to contribute to your site and pay you for the privilege of posting it. However, we don’t divulge the name of our clients or brands at this stage – normally only when the articles are sent over for review.

“As long as you are comfortable, we would also request that the post not be marked as ‘sponsored’. In this regard, would you accept sponsored posts? If $60 per post is acceptable to you, just let me know so we can proceed further.”

ANOTHER OFFER

I received a similar offer a week earlier from an agency representing a client in the RV industry who was willing to pay me $500 if I would to post its message on the RV Travel Facebook page. The assumption would be that I would not say it was sponsored. I turned down the offer, but it was not easy tossing away an easy $500.

I get proposals almost every day offering me free products (and often money) to write favorable reviews on Amazon.com or to produce a video about a company’s products. If I were to do it, I would receive more offers. It could be an easy way to earn decent, even good money. A lot of people do it.

Here’s another letter I received recently, this time from an ice cream company.

AND ONE MORE. . .

Hi there,

I noticed your site has published a very interesting article. I think a collaboration between us could be of interest to your audience. I represent a digital marketing agency currently working with a major construction company. We would like to feature a unique piece of content on your site. For the privilege, we would be happy to offer you a fee of $75. — Milo

• • •

I could literally make thousands of dollars each month taking advantage of these easy-money offers. But I don’t and I won’t. I recorded a short video to go along with article, which you can view above. I recorded it at a low resolution to minimize bandwidth if you are on a limited data plan.

