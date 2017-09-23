Comments for How easy it could be to deceive you for quick profits
Tough choice to make, appears integrity won.
While the offers don’t surprise me, I find it very disappointing that there are virtually no limits when it comes to “selling” stuff of any kind. Testimonials of any sort are all suspect at this point in my life (since I’m getting old an cynical! ) So, can you trust anyone anymore really?
Of course, I trust you Chuck!
Thank you for your integrity. It’s so helpful to have information that is not tainted by advertising money. I watch a video blog, autoexpert.com. He can be raunchy at times, but after years in journalism and writing for the auto industry, he got disgusted. He would say how these magazine and TV reviewers would be seduced by auto manufacturers, flown to faraway cities in the pointy end of the plane, put up in 5 star hotels to make sure they wrote good reviews at the show. Now he says what he really feels about car manufactures, dealers,etc. We see the same thing with the glowing reviews in RV magazines. And if they don’t give the glowing reviews the ads and money disappear.
Chuck, As a really brand new RVer I too appreciate what you are doing a staying true to good principles. I am so new (bought the motorhome last week and will take delivery next week) I have lots to learn and don’t want to be swayed in the wrong direction. Way to much of that sh## going on these days.
Good commentary, Chuck. As always.
Your friends with web sites who accept sponsored content should know that if they don’t mark it as such or leave out the “no follow” attribute on a link (as requested in that example letter you showed) they risk being punished by Google’s site rankings.
There’s nothing wrong with advertising as long as long as readers can clearing see that it’s an ad. Great that Google is trying to combat these practices.
Chuck, as a long time subsciber I just wanted to say your entegrity is appreciated by your readers. It is refreshing to read an article and know the author is delivering HIS honest opinion and not some paid retoric from a vndor.
Now, a message to the 48,000 members that are not paying for their subscription. Is it not worth a few bucks to have the priviledge of reading honest content? It’s time to step up and become a paying subsciber!
Chuck, thanks for having integrity! So few publishers, bloggers and advertisers still own there soul. Keep up the good work. A happy PAID subscriber
I think it is accepted that your content is compensated by sponsors. Also, it gives you a marketable website when you’re done. Think about it. A simple blanket statement that all ads marked with a * would disclose the situation. Take advantage of what is presented to you!
People have gotten so used to biased, shuny reviews that they don’t know what to make of sometimes product-unflattering honesty.
Thanks Chuck!
Indeed, we live in a “Predatory Nation.”
I got caught up myself in one of these phony sponsored links a couple of months ago. After ordering an aviation certified product for my airplane, I received a cheap, Chinese knockoff instead. The vender stiffed me by refusing to reply to my emails. Even PayPal failed me. But Discover card was more than accommodating, launching an immediate investigation (by phone I might add, without the rigmarole of sending a hard copy of my complaint).
Just this week I received an official notification from Discover advising me that they had ruled in my favor, and the temporary credit to my account was made permanent.
Germany had solved its bait-and-switch problems decades ago when it began jailing top corporate executives. Not until we do the same thing, beginning with Wall Street, will consumers ever enjoy relief.
Meantime, don’t roll over and play dead when someone screws you.
As a consumer, I want to thank you for resisting the numerous offers to accept monies to publish stealth advertisements in the newsletter. I, like many of your readers, have come to look to the newsletter for unbiased articles.