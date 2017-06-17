Comments for How important is the Internet where you camp?
We voted very important; if for no other reason, then for emergency purposes. We are camping full time in Kentucky this year and have extremely good 4G connectivity. When we are mobile, we use a Verizon Jet Pack.
I voted “somewhat” as I was thinking of “campground offered” internet service. I do think internet service is important, but more and more people use hot spots off their phones rather than the campgrounds service. It is faster and more reliable, as long as their is phone service available. As this technology evolves, I think campgrounds with good phone services will be able to reduce internet services, and remote campgrounds with poor cell phone coverage will have to increase theirs.