Comments for How often do you use your phone or text while driving?
Neither of us do it while driving anything. Son is a firefighter, daughter-in-law is an ER nurse. Nuff said.
People are addicted to their phones and they believe it will never happen to them.
We NEVER use hand held while driving. I navagate and my husband drives the rig
I hand the device to the passenger or wait till I’m stopped. Usually a stop light or other traffic interruption will give me a chance to peek. Don’t text or read while moving.
Do I use my phone when traveling? Yes, but only when someone calls me first. Do I text when traveling? No. I will often let people know ahead of time that I will be on the road and unable to respond to their text messages.
I only use my phone for calls using the bluetooth/handsfree option. I never text and I never use my phone handheld. I have an automatic outgoing message when I’m in the car. If I receive a text, my phone knows it’s in the car and connected to bluetooth, so it automatically sends a text reply that tells the person I’m driving in the car and will text them back when I reach my destination.
I never us my cell phone while driving. If I feel the need to I pull over in a safe place, park, then I will respond to cell calls, texts, etc. I don’t want to become a statistic nor do I want to be responsible for causing an accident. It’s not worth taking that chance! I’m out in my RV to enjoy life not distroy it.
Neither the article nor poll took into account the technology that is now available in phones and even cars IF used correctly. Far beyond handsfree bluetooth, my entire truck is voice operated, so my hands and eyes literally never need leave the wheel/road. “Wipers on”, “radio off”, “read new texts” and voice synthesis, “reply” and subsequent dictation of any message, etc etc etc are all available commands. I’ve trained myself to the system and think I am LESS distracted by calls/texts than talking to present passengers (especially bored backseat kids!).
The poll was right to ignore tech…because it doesn’t matter as much as people believe…
I said “I think”… What your article only brushed on is that hands and eyes aren’t any good without your brain… Talking to passengers OR phone are still both taking too much processing away from driving your 18000lb rig down the road safely. With ANY complex or emotional discussion, REGARDLESS of handsfree, PLEASE do like your parents and “pull this car over” while you talk.
-
What I did not mention is that even talking on the phone hands free has also been shown to distract a driver and raise the likelihood of an accident. You really should read the book A Deadly Wandering that I mentioned in my essay. It not only explores what happens when we talk or text with our phones, but also how our brains function when we are addicted to technology, and/or multitasking.
When driving our Class A, the passenger always has both cell phones. Blue Tooth is used when driving our toad or daily driver and no driver texting. Accidents do happen but driving and texting is a crime, not an accident.
A year ago this week my husband and I purchased our first RV. Prior to this purchase neither of us had ever been in an RV. Our first ride was with the Manager of the sales dept. at one of the largest RV dealerships on the east coast. Not only was I a little nervous sitting in the passenger seat for my first ride but on a two lane road crossing a narrow bridge. I look over and the Sales Manager is TEXTING as he is driving a new 38′ class A!
-
you should have told him to stop because you wanted out and walked back to get your car. Taking a picture of him to post online would have been as he has no right to risk your lives. It would have most likely meant a change in careers for him.
I always travel with my co-pilot; I keep it between the lines with the tires on the ground while she handles the comms, maps and cabin hospitality.