The super new RV Travel Newsletter is here, including Editor Chuck Woodbury's heartfelt essay on the dangers of distracted driving — and much more. bit.ly/RVT-797 #RVing #RVs ... See MoreSee Less Photo

Issue 80 of RVtravel.com Reader RVs with their comments on what they like (or don't like) about them and how they use them. There's also some excellent first-hand info on picking out an RV. bit.ly/reader-rvs-797 #RVing #RVs ... See MoreSee Less Photo

How do you feel about an "adventure park" with the theme of D-Day Invasion? Do you find it offensive that someone thinks that celebrating an event where 9,000 Allied soldiers died or were wounded is fun? Am I just overreacting? rvtravel.com/adventure-797/ ... See MoreSee Less Photo