Comments for How old are you?
Will turn 70 in November and hopefully I’ll still have time to get into a class A and enjoy some rving.
I am in my 70s and hubby is 80 tho he always gives his age as younger than me. We have had our Chinook RV since 2005 and love it. Wish we had discovered this lifestyle sooner. Before our RV we had a cabin cruiser on the Mississippi river and took several long trips. We sort of exchanged water for the road and love how it broadened our travel experience. We plan to continue as long as one of us is not dry docked and can safely pilot er….drive.
We’re both 69. We started raving in 1991.
Looks like by 80 I have a small chance of still RVing. Better get busy, the next ten years will fly by fast!
Been full time since 2001, in a 1996 34 ft NuWa 5th wheel
I’m in my mid 60’s now
You know you’re getting older when biscuits and gravy are replaced by oatmeal you keep the RV to have a restroom handy.
I am 74 now but my wife is 54 she does all the driving and always has. We are on our 2nd class C been RVing sine 2001 and have logged about 140th miles. A year ago when I found out I had cancer we had to travel to hospitals a long way from home and found that we could stay in our RV close to the hospital while I am being treated. So the RV is good for more that just traveling, its our home away from home in time of need
We have camped since the 80’s but bought our 97 Georgie Boy 36ft class A in 2012 & took our first voyage alone to Florida in 2013. Evolved from that to a winter residence in a campground down there but still use the RV to go to Nascar races. We are both in our 70’s.
Been Rving since 1954, and don’t plan on giving it up anytime soon. I am 81 DH #3 is 76. Both still active and in good health. See you down the road.
I think you should run this survey twice a year, and run a plot of the results. We’re seeing (in the past couple of years) a reported increase in younger RVers, and it would be very interesting to see whether it is reflected in subscriber percentages.
For 75 years I have had my drivers license. which means I am 90
years old and am in my 6th BORN FREE RV. Now that I am a widow
I am full timing it. My kids haven’t taken my keys away from me yet!!!
69, charter member of the Good Sam Club…
Hello!
I am 57 this year, my 1969 Nimrod is 48, and my camping mate son is 14.
Happy Trails, Everyone!
I am 64 wife is 61. I retired 4 years ago & she was a lifelong housewife.
We bought new 1 month before I retired & average 1 week per month 11 months per year. January’s are spent in resorts usually Sun Palace or Palace Isla de Mujeres in Mexico since we are longtime Diamond level Palace members.
Husband 68, wife 65
We have been RVing since 1989. It’s one of our favorite things. I will be 80 on my next birthday and hope to RV for at least 10 more or more more!
I’m 70 and my wife is 62…………been full timing since 2010 and been to 46 states and 8 Canadian Provinces ……… only 3 to go until they build the bridge to Hawaii!
Just turned 64.
I am 70, wife 65, we have been fulltiming in our 02 HR Endeavor, which we bought new in 02, so ready to start out 16th year. BTW our MH is named Howie, House On Wheels Includes Everything
Been rv’ing since 78, 74 yrs old now towin a 38 ft ultralite, most likely will croak in a campground but wont fall over, too crowded!