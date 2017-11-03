I WISH I could add more batteries to our travel trailer. We currently have two Trojan T-145’s and they do fine. But, as Gary says, you can never have too much power. There just isn’t any room for more, and we’re tipping the max weight on our trailer anyway. We have 375 watts of solar on the roof as well so we do ‘alright’, but in the winter months more of everything would definitely be better. Reply
