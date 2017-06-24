Comments for How to improve a ‘crappy’ situation
I’m amazed by people who tow or drive RV’s and use the public restrooms. (ICK) I paid for our RV bathroom, I know it is clean, well stocked, free, private and very convenient.
Like Robbie (above) said, I too am amazed at RV folks who have paid thousands for their own potty and proceed to use public toilets.
This one made me laugh out loud. As an avid RVer/hiker I have for years been carrying in backpacks and vehicles home made versions of this setup. Toilet paper (ends of rolls from the RV) and individual wet wipes in a Zip lock. I should have patented it but that would have been crappy. 😉
