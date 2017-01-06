How to blast away accumulated crud from RV holding tanks





Ever thought of having your gray and black holding tanks power flushed? “Why would you?” To get out all the nasty crud that accumulates over time, that’s why! And all that crud can cause a lot of problems including faulty sensor readings, not to mention producing foul odors that find their way into your RV (and your nose!).

In this video, see what happens when RVer David Bott’s tanks are flushed out with a whopping force of 4,000 PSI of water pressure. It ain’t pretty!

