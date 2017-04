It’s important to seal any potential entry points on your RV’s roof where water might seep in. If it does, you could be in for a lot of damage. And if the water never quite makes it into your living space but just lurks beneath the roof’s surface, the damage could be extensive and very costly to repair. Here’s a discussion of this, focusing specifically on checking all potential leak areas where Dicor sealer was used, but may have cracked or chipped over time.