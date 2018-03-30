Actively using your RV? Maintain it even now

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is an article he wrote while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

One of my best friends likes to say that once the Fourth of July hits, the summer is over. I’m not so cynical, especially now that RVs can be so capable of extending the camping season.

We’ll soon be up to our eyeballs in the summer RV travel season. When we’re active on the road, what kinds of maintenance things should RVers be keeping an eye on? Hopefully you’ll spend some time this spring doing the main maintenance so you can enjoy more when summer hits. But, there are a few things that you should do during the course of the active season while the coach is in use.

•Daily trip checklist — Run through a checklist before you hit the highway and avoid problems on the road. Make sure everything is secure, the antenna’s down, the water and electric are disconnected, the windows that need to be closed are, the sewer cap is on, you’re hitched up correctly, the lights and brakes work, tires are good, etc.

•Keep checking the roof — Especially if you suspect something has damaged it, keep checking the roof for holes, open seams and damage, and fix as necessary.

•Keep it clean! — This helps RVs immeasurably. Keeping it clean not only looks better, but it keeps soils from damaging the coach and helps prevent critters from taking up residence.

•Check the tires — Maintain the tire pressure (part of your daily checks) and keep an eye on them for damage, poor wear patterns, cracks, etc.

•Keep your batteries maintained! — If you have flooded lead acid batteries, make sure the level is maintained with distilled water. Cleaning them is also a big help!

•Motorhomers, check your chassis! — Just like with your car, check your oil, transmission fluid, steering and fluid levels. Your chassis owner’s manual will have all the specifics for your chassis.

• Lastly, always watch for leaks — If you notice water intrusion in your coach at any time, always get it fixed right away!

##RVT839