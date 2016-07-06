How to protect your home from burglars while RVing (video)

Chuck Woodbury
How to protect your home from burglars while RVing (video)

RVers who are on the road don’t want to “advertise” that their home is unoccupied, inviting burglars. In this video, RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury interviews Sergeant Cole Langdon of the Lynnwood, Wash., Police Department about how RVers can help protect their homes from robbers while they’re away.

