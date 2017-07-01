Hi Joan: Are you sure that it is a TV and not a back-up camera screen? Most RV’s have Televisions above the driver compartments inside cabinets, I would check the rear of the RV and see if there is a back-up camera between the running lights below the roof. Jim Reply
Hi Joan:
Are you sure that it is a TV and not a back-up camera screen? Most RV’s have Televisions above the driver compartments inside cabinets, I would check the rear of the RV and see if there is a back-up camera between the running lights below the roof.
Jim