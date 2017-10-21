Comments for How to safely jack up a travel trailer
I don’t see the reason why you can’t lift one wheel by jacking the axle. Does it put to much strain on the springs?
I don’t see the reason why you can’t lift one wheel by jacking the axle. Does it put to much strain on the springs?
I’ve always just put my hydraulic jack right under the spring attachment and gently lifted the axle enough to spin the tire. I would have thought trying to lift the trailer by the frame would result in a whole LOT more lifting to get the tires off the ground. Maybe I’ll try this next time. Of course, I use jack stands.