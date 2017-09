This excellent nine-minute video was recently posted by our friend Gyro Gearloose (aka Wolfe Rose). If you use a sway bar, keep in mind that each end of the sway bar MUST have the appropriate hitch pin installed after the sway bar is popped onto the knob on the trailer and truck; otherwise, it will fail and likely fall off.

As a bonus, the video includes reminders of what to check before taking off from your campsite.