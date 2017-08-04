We hear a lot these days about the often poor quality RVs being manufactured. We’ve heard the same thing for many years, but to many RVers the quality is worse in recent times. What do you think? What has been your experience? Please answer the survey. And feel free to leave a comment.
VOTING HAD ENDED. RESULTS BELOW BASED ON 1,443 VOTES
70 thoughts on “How would you describe the quality of workmanship on your RV?”
I live full-time in my 1988 Bigfoot TT. Everything about this trailer is quality, and I have had very few issues over the years (picture me knocking on wood here). Most have been minor, easily fixed by a single woman with limited skills, but creative solutions.
After reading some of these comments regarding shoddy workmanship, I’m more convinced than ever that I’ll be holding on to my sweet Bigfoot for a very long time. I wish all the best to the folks who are fighting with manufacturers/dealers to make things right!
Stay away from Grand Design…their quality control has went downhill since Winnebago took over.
Recently purchased a 2018 Keystone Cougar TT and by the end of the first trip discovered some issues that could be considered just laziness in the manufacture. The shower lining isn’t attached to the wall, the trim on the LR slide isn’t fastened down on one end (looking behind it, you can see several holes where they tried to screw it on but the spot failed), storage door latch not secured, antenna not seated on mounting shaft, bolts on vent over bathroom not tightened down, T-handles on waste gates not secured (one parted company with the trailer on the first day), and other little things that just drive you crazy! Considering the PDI process I was told about, seems the quality would have been a lot higher.
We have a love/hate relationship with a 2015 Keystone Cougar TT and our first night camping, found the rear jack bent (dealer was the cause). “Bumper to bumper” turns out is a VERY BROAD term. Keystone doesn’t cover “bent” and our dealer didnt do the first thing about it. Then a year into our “new” camper, the floor went spongy. Keystone took it back to the factory and replaced the floor. The axels under these rigs are absolutely horrible! Wheel barrow tires are better than the substandard excuses they put on them. The cabinets are nothing but a visual effect. I’ve learned how to work on most everything, so I’m slowly getting it right. When problems aren’t occurring, we love camping and traveling.
2015 custom built forest river ultra light – about 80% was built fine, 10% was TERRIBLE DESIGN and 10% was terrible choices made by builders to save time during construction. I spent a full two man-weeks going through my trailer correcting the 20% of problems before they happened in some remote camping site (or before they burned my trailer to the ground). From using cheap velcro on seat backs to twisting 8 gauge battery cables in a wire nut (yes, main battery feed cut and twisted with wire nut, “held on” with tape). There is simply no excuse for some of the things I’ve encountered from Forest River (and Rockwood which IS also Forest River) except their drive to make a buck off of unsuspecting buyers.
We have a 32 year old Bluebird Wanderlodge that is going strong now as it did when we got it 20 years ago. These were made before Prevost and were top of the line rigs. Solid inside, no particle boards, foam insulation and it goes on and on. We have had people say our rig is 100% better quality than theres.
Would we trade up? Not on your life!!
We got a sandpiper distinction trailer wow poor workmanship . . We ordered with no waste tanks , they still messed up . Shower drain not hooked up . Washer drain not hooked up , this found two years latter sewer smell and all . Be sure and check them out before you buy . Electric outlets not even straight with world . Oh and roof leaks and not even 2 year old . Would not buy this brand again
We purchased a new but “leftover” 2015 Travel Lite truck camper. I am not sure if this considered an RV? It was very pricey and actually it looks pretty good and has all the bells and whistles. We have had nothing but problems with it. The quality is lacking that is for sure. We have only been able to use it once for three days due to problems like a rip in the slide canopy to the vent from the micro/convection oven just falling out. It is back at the dealer now for a list of about 7 things wrong, again. It all started when we had it home for several weeks and noticed a reflector in a strange area. My husband removed it and it covered a crack that obviously someone was hoping to hide (factory or dealer?). We picked it up at factory in Indiana ourselves after that first repair and were mortified at the condition of the facility and now understand why all of the defects are present. We are so disappointed in what we hoped would be a wonderful entry in the RV world.
Wow! Reading these comments I feel very fortunate. The older rigs were obviously made better. I would rate our 2015 Redwood “Great”. Not excellent, but much better than good. No issues other than replacing the ice maker line.
Purchased a 2010 Sunset Creek by Sunnybrook at the Hershey Rv show. In 2009. Last year before bought out by Winnebago. Unfortunately quality didn’t go with the sale. In seven years we have had zero problems. The quality of the Winnebago version is non existent.
Why is this industry have sooo many issues…maybe they should stop the piece work and consider quality control…been researching for some time now keep going towards tiffin/newmar…so many negs with forrest river thor fleetwood…I really like the thor challenger fleetwood bounder but again so many negatives reviews their making billions but yet dont understand qaulity control tough call
We have 2002 Newmar Dutchstar. We love it. 180,000 miles.Had a few issues over 15 yrs. No show stoppers. Love it so much we put new engine in in 2016, then took it to the factory for an upgrade this past March. 2 months later, almost new coach. Fraction of the cost of new. Didn’t want new, the money, nervous about quality, too many things we didn’t care about. If you can, visit Newmar factory & take a tour. I’m sure they have issues, but you don’t see many recalls or read many complaints about them. Good luck.
Just got our Montana last November. The steps up to the bedroom are falling apart,the frame around the pantry is cracked ,the fantastic fan in the bathroom doesn’t work, the ceiling fan in the living room doesn’t work,the sound bar in the living room fell out of the wall and there’s still a leak in the basement and almost all the doors and drawers came open as we were traveling and I had to check behind slides before opening
I had a 1995 Prowler 5th wheel bought in 2002. The only problem was when they installed the front rain gutter, they installed it under the rear one. This was where the front came down vertically and the rear started horizontally This left a hole and the water just ran down between the wall. It was not discovered until the interior paneling started to come apart and wrinkle. When I went to repair the paneling all the internal studding for a ten foot stretch was rotted and had to be replaced. This all happened in 2008 and in 2011 I lost the camper to a flood.
For having the unit nine years, being sixteen years old and this being my only real concern other than converter being bad when I bought it, I have no complaints.
I gave Jayco an excellent for my 2014 Pinnacle. In 2014 this was the top on the line for Jayco. We live full time and travel about 10,000 miles a year. It is holding up very well. Floor and all cabinets are solid. We did have trouble with the microwave. It was replaced once and then repaired twice all for different problems. I can not fault Jayco for this. There was a problem of the front end cap losing all of it’s original color. Jayco paid to have it stripped and painted with new decals installed and this was slightly after the two year warranty ended. I have made some minor repairs and tightened a few screws over the miles. I replaced the tires in the first six months (after one exploded) with Sailun Commercial Trailer tires. They are worth the money, maybe 20,000 miles and look great. They have never run hot to the touch and I am loaded at close to 16,000 pounds. I see now some of the high end fifth wheels are using these as standard.
I believe Jayco builds a quality product on their high end trailers.
Our 15 just opposite can’t keep it out of service no quality controll
We own a 2010 Tiffin Phaeton 36 QSH. Like many Tiffin owners we are very happy with the build quality and rate it excellent. We shopped for over a year to find our gently used unit with all the options we would likely have ordered in the build process. Our only regret is not being able to travel more!
We orderd a 2000 Dutchstar and took delivery Labor Day weekend in 1999. This coach was very well built and we are still driving it and very happy we have had no serious problems
We purchased new a 2014 266RKS Jayco Eagle travel trailer.
The quality is very good , good storage, rich interior , many options which I purchased and the I do minor repairs from time to time which would be expected when we travel 10,000 miles a year with this trailer.
The tires were replaced the first year at my choosing as I do not like the D load rating tires. I installed E load rating which has 10 ply ratings and 80 PSI verses 65 PSI. The increased tire pressure has less rolling resistance than the D rated 8 ply tire.. RV Dealers do not stress tire rating enough. I know it effects price, ,but so cost for so much more tire safety.
We have a 2011 Jayco Jay Feather Sport TT ( 2nd owner ) which has been very very good for us. No problems at all with a very good floor plan for its size. As we are considering a bigger TT we will not buy new for sure.
Purchased a 2009 Peterson Excel 5th wheel 18 months ago and have been very pleased with the quality. Sadly Peterson is no longer making trailers. We looked at new trailers in the same price range as the used and quickly decided high quality old would be better than low quality new.
We exchanged a 2002 Windsor for a 2009 Phaeton but not because of workmanship. The Windsor was excellent, just not big enough with only two slides. The Phaeton is also excellent in workmanship. We looked long and hard and read multitudes of reviews before settling. We are hopeful this will be our last and best.
We own a 1993 Gulfsteam Insbruck 26′ 5th wheel, very well made trailer that was maintained by the original and only owner before us. I can’t justify paying $30000 and up for a new TT manufactured today. Our trailer doesn’t have tipouts to leak and actually its nice that when we pull over into a rest area or Walmart to have lunch our rig is as needed without any fuss. We paid $2900 for the rig (it has never leaked) and have put about $3500 into it replacing water heater, tires, brakes, propane lines, added solar panels and battery bank, new mattress and flooring, painted all the interior etc. But I figure we are good for at least 10 to 15 years of enjoyment without any debt.
We purchased a 2018 Thor ACE 3-1/2 months ago. So far we have had 42 problems ranging from damaged cabinet doors, bubbled outside decals, warped storage bin doors, leaking seals on storage bin doors, a wrong refrigerator panel installed, an intermittent backup/blinker camera, a water leak near the water pump, a whistle that was heard at the drivers side window that was eventually cured by replacing the girl with an older style one.
I rated this at terrible, however I can’t say enough good things about the dealer that we purchased it from. They have been exceptional with fixing the problems as they come up. Thor has given the usual lip service of how sorry they are to just an arrogant customer service lady who obviously needs some training in how to talk to customers.
So far our experience with what could be a very nice motor home has been disappointing.
We have had horrible experiences with Thor as well. Unfortunately the dealership has not been any better with fixing the issues. We are about to tell them to take their 2015 back and we will buy something other than Thor.
Our 2003 Winnebago Sightseer is still in great shape, albeit somewhat dated in appearance and overall design. However, it far surpasses anything we have found as a possible replacement. As a result, we have decided to continue maintaining it as we have since it was a baby with the hope that we will get many more years of enjoyment traveling the US. PS: We haven’t had anyone question the “10-years-old or fewer” rule in place at many campgrounds. They don’t ask, we don’t tell. We still prefer national and state parks, however!
Our Carri Lite by Carriage has done well – I rated it as good. We’ve looked to replace it with a new 5th wheel. but can’t find anything that is well-built. Everytime we look, its really disappointing that current manufacturers don’t seem to care about a quality product.
We are very pleased with the quality of our 2015 Escape (Escape Trailer Industries) 21′ fiberglass travel trailer. The manufacturer has been very helpful in helping us fix the minor problems we’ve had.
Excellent on a 2003 Foretravel U320. It was a high end build in 03.
In my opinion, better to buy a high end well maintained rig rather than a brand new lower end rig. Way less depreciation as well.
2014 Roadtrek Ranger RT is of excellent quality
Traded in a 2004 Newmar Kountry Star that was in better shape than our new 2017 Holiday Rambler Vacationer. 2000 miles have been put on in numerous trips to and from dealer, things still wrong or broken or poorly designed. I mean, are you SUPPOSED to collect water on slide out roof and bring said water into the coach, only to dump on driver or into pantry upon movement? Is the shower stall SUPPOSED to leak? Was the step motor supposed to die at 10 months? Is the pantry door supposed to fall off? Thankfully, factory has made us appt to look at the coach in Sept…we just have to get it there. Can’t wait.
In Jan, 2017, we purchased a new 2017 KZ Vision 23RL. I was obsessed with the rear living room concept and 4440 lb UVW. Most recently, I asked my husband if this coach was assembled by 10 year-olds. The plumbing downspouts in the bathroom and kitchen were not attached securely. I noticed this when water came flooding out onto the floor beneath the kitchen cabinet. Now, the floor is squeaky in the general area of the flood. The plastic trim along the vertical outside channels came loose. We had to secure with silicone sealer. A few screws have worked their way loose along the bottom rails. Thank goodness we are landlords and know how to fix this stuff….But we should not have to. The plastic covers protecting the wiring on the power awning are loose and just hanging. Again…silicone. The water wash-out to the black tank does not work. Will trouble-shoot that when we get back home in 10 days. The mini-slideout for the couch is laboring to extend and retract. There is no support under the shower on the drain-side. Hopefully we don’t gain any weight or that could be an issue. The shower leaks at the faucet when the shut-off button is used. The seams in the interior panels are noticeable. Hopefully, we can purchase replacement tape NOW because we will need to replace them in the future. The pneumatic hinges under the bed had to be replaced. My husband could easily compress the 79 lb. hinges with no effort. I refused to use the underbed storage because the weight to lift was too much for me. He installed new pneumatics. Dealer forgot to give us kitchen sink baskets. I just bought new ones today. And worst of all, 3 calls to the dealer in Sacramento were never answered. To KZ’s credit, the Customer Service dept in Indiana has been good.
Traded our 2010 Bighorn for a 2017 Bighorn. Workmanship on the new one was poor. So far in 4 months the power cord reel died, the frig stopped working on gas, the shower has many stress cracks,on the 5th trip the table – chairs slide ripped the flooring., the unit was full of saw dust, there were 5 screw heads sticking up in the bedroom floor, my wife had to repair several nicks and scratches, there was a door under the bathroom sink with a print of 4 fingers in the stain. I had to pay out of pocket $ 1,785 for some repairs and Heartland would only reimburse me $1,500. Wish I had my old unit back
I agree with John Aherns, I needed something between “Good” and “Poor”, We have a 2015 Jayco Pinnacle, some good and some not so good. However, based on some friends, our overall quality was superior to theirs (not a Pinnacle). So, I said “good”.
We are terribly
disgusted with the industry ..we spent $1500 on rear B.R. flooring water damage and basically lost of a summer season finally got it done and sold it. Bought a NEW 2010 Travel Lite 960 RX loaded Truck Camper and once again massive water damage in the overhang on the rear where we had no clue or evidence until the rear steel bumper wood rotted off due to wrong application and lacking to protect and spent over $1,000 using local help and We are terribly disappointed in both manufactures would do no compensation whatsoever..It is sad that the industry has decided to do shabby work and then say to bad customer..We later sold the Travel Lite and as of now we do not have an RV but are looking at the” Livin Lite/Camp Lite company Trailer” all aluminum trailer with all aluminum throughout including cabinets & floors and no wood to rot ..the only way for us to look beyond the possibility of wood rotting.. Travel Lite is a family business and terrible quality control or support. Note: I explained all Travel Lite damage to Truck Campers Magazine [Internet mag] and because Travel Lite advertises with TCM and supports them …I was talking to deaf ear..That’s why we need to have RV Travel hold the industries nose to the grindstone ..Keep up the great work for us..
We have a new 2017 Forest River Heritage Glen 5th Wheel. I chose the “good” rating, because poor was too extreme. However I would have chosen “fair” if it was available. We have had to take our RV back several times for cosmetic issues. Things that stood out like a sore thumb, still the factory sent it on to the dealer. Structurally so far it is fine.
Absolutely love our Pheonix Cruiser 3100. Drove 16000 miles in 5 months thru western Canada and Alaska last summer. Only problem, the microwave quit working due to 100 miles of hard jarring Top of the World road. All else still great. Take the factory tour. Great engineering and manufacturing make a great product.
I have a 2004 Phoenix Cruiser 2350 and am also very happy with its quality. It has over 60,000 miles on it and has had no issues.
I voted good but I am talking about a 2007 Monaco Dynasty. Made back when quality was built in. When asked, I always recommend buy used, before 2009, and a quality brand.
Our second ‘new to us’ PleasureWay. Both have been of a very high standard with zero faults. We would definitely buy this brand again. Lots of miles and much lived in for 6 months at a time whenever we have visited your great country over the last 9 years.
My wife and I bought a new 2004 36 foot Double Tree Mobile Suites. It had great workmanship when new. As it aged we saw things that could should have been designed better. The draw slides were anchored with cheap plastic that quickly broke and left the draws useless. Other than that it was only age related failures. New rigs have a great multitude of improvements. All in all, it was a great rv and with good maintenance should last a lifetime.
We have a 2007 Monaco Dynasty and the only thing I have not fixed is the door bell that no one uses. We bought it new with a numbers of changes to the standard order. Currently have 95,000 plus miles and still repairing items due to poor workmanship and cheap components. The good news is we have learned more about the coach than we have ever thought and have never been towed.
We have a 2000 Sea View by National RV. They made good products. Yes, we are having problems now but when you are 17 years old and lived in full-time the last 13 years what would one expect?
We own a 2005 Tiffin Allegro Bus and the build quality is excellent . The only issues we have had have been repaired by Tiffin. The first was at 8 years old and was free of charge and the second was this year, 12 years old and Tiffin covered all of the parts and material, we just paid the labor. I think our Bus will still be going strong for at least another 12 years.
We have a 1997 Mountain Aire by Newmar and are very satisfied with it. It is now 20 years old, and still in great condition.
Excellent quality with our 2013 Keystone Montana 3150RL We purchased it used (barely) in 2015 and have been living in it full time, in Kansas, for the last 22 months. We WILL add a second AC unit before next summer!
I need a category between good and poor. Ours, a 2015 Tiffin Phaeton 40AH, is not as good as I’d expect for what we paid, but better than most that we’ve seen.
I’m currently using a 1986 Volkswagen Vanagon camper that was bought new by my mother, and nearly everything works and looks as good as new 31 years later! The only problem it has had is the air conditioner, which is typical of vans in this era. I’ll be using it to camp and shop for a Class C Toy Hauler. I wish Volkswagen made bigger RVs. I’d buy one over any other brand.
we have owned our 1976 jayco travel trailer for 12 years and it is still as good as new.only had to change water pump once and minor upkeep on the outside.it weighs a lot more than the newer ones {2 tons} but we have never had a real problem with it.
I replied “good”, however, considering its six figure cost it should be “excellent.”
We had to replace our water pump on our 2010 Monaco Dip. No problem with that, stuff happens. Once we got the panel off in the wet bay we discovered water lines running through the electrical wiring which looked like a batch of well mixed spaghetti. I had to disconnect all of the wires and reconnect them. Some had a 4 foot length of wire for a 1 foot connection.
We think our trailer quality is pretty good- we actually think it is the “cream of the crop”. It is a Bigfoot travel trailer and those Canadians know how to make a good insulated trailer all out of molded fiberglass that lasts with minimum care. Beautiful cabinets and workmanship. We have owned over 7 Bigfoot ( different floorpans and sizes) over the last 10 years.
Our 2012 Arctic Fox 25Y has given us NO problems since we bought it. And we bought THIS trailer after having a 1997 Nash 25S (both Northwood products) for 15 years. We subject our trailers to some fairly rough treatment as we search for the perfect boondocking sites. I’d guess we have over 30,000 miles on our new one.
My vote was “excellent”.
After 12 years and over 104,000 miles on our first Newmar motorhome, we recently purchased a 2017 Newmar Ventana 34′ motorhome. We considered other brands but just could not settle for less quality. Newmar’s workmanship and customer service are outstanding.
Our first new motor home was a Class C Holiday Rambler which we
had for almost 20 years. It was wonderful, floor plan and storage were amazing and the workmanship inside was excellent. No problems. Our current motor home, new to us, is a Newmar Dutch Star which, again, is well made although the storage is not as creative as the Holiday Rambler. No problems to date.
Our trailer is a 1994 Fleetwood Mallard. Back then they were built to last. Lighter in weight because they used good quality lightweight materials in the interior. The frame is extremely stable and strong. I clicked excellent for these reasons. We updated some things and added some decorative items to suit our taste. Since buying it on the first day of Spring (hence the name is Spring. New beginnings etc) the only repair has been the toilet valve.
We have owned our 1992 Bigfoot B17 17 foot trailer since then. It has travelled over a quarter million miles, 12 round trips from and then to Alaska (we were snowbirds for 15 years) and all over the U.S,, mostly towed by an S-10 Blazer. We now tow it with a Silverado 2500 Diesel, and our mileage changes from 19 to 18 mpg. The Bigfoot quality and workmanship, we believe, was the best in the industry-all oak cabinetry, two piece top and bottom fiberglass shell, and at 1875 lbs dry, we often forget that it’s back there. Have owned 4 travel trailers.
We bought a new 2017 Apex 215HRG this past winter at the Toronto RV Show and are quite happy with it. We have been on three trips with it so far and found on our first trip that the brake lights and parking or running lights were reversed. So when we used our turn signals or brakes no one could see them. It turned out that the wiring from the front connector to the lights on the back was reversed at some point. This was easily fixed by changing the wiring at each light on the back of the trailer and luckily we did not get into an accident in our travels.
Bought a new TT in 2010 and looking back I consider new ownership a “Shake Down Cruise” for the first 3 years. Since then my problems have been very few and minor in nature. My unit is not sheltered and gets a lot of sun and moisture and some minor freezing. I continually check the caulking and wash the roof at least annually. Overtime water leaks are the death knell for RVs. Within 3 yrs the whole front of my TT had to be rebuilt due to water intrusion. Got the mfg to do a free in plant repair. Was very pleased. I bought a small moisture meter from Amazon ($15.00) and have found a couple more concealed leaks that would eventually been major problems. The problem with concealed leaks are that you don’t know they are there until you see discoloration or you stick you finger thru the wall. Overall satisfied with the utility I’m getting out of my TT unit. HNK Manning SC
We own a 1999 Casita. We are the fourth owners. It has been a great little trailer! No problems at all and looks just like new. People are always amazed when we tell them how old it is. From visiting with other Casiita owners and following their websites we are not alone- fiberglass trailers are well made, durable and as an added bonus have great resale value!
2017 Coachmen Catalina Legacy Edition. Overall quality is good, but you can see where the manufacturer rushed the job. While doing some modifications, you can see where none of the sawdust and aluminum drill filings were cleaned out, pretty much behind every panel in the rig. Everything works well, and overall we are happy….
After four years – almost full time – in our 2014 Outdoor RV Timber Ridge, I chose “excellent”. Undoubtedly, the quality is better than “good” and I might have been more accurate if there had been a “very good” choice. Regardless, I credit the quality to three causes: 1 – the Fleetwood legacy 2 – the Nash family dedication to quality and 3 – the design.
That is: the design fosters a straightforward low complexity construction process through accessibility – components are viewable and reachable – the Nash family (Northwood, Nash, Arctic Fox, and Outdoor RV) stands apart from the other manufacturers in vision, execution, corporate structure, and location, and (I suspect) that the factory workforce experiences considerably less churn and turnover given the (somewhat) isolated Oregon location.
I have never seen a recall for a Nash family product.
We have a 2011 Winnebago 35 foot Sightseer Motorhome
we just love it and had a lot of good times with it, the floor plan is great and has lots of room, we have had salesman tell us that they have a lot of higher priced motorhome on there lot that is not as good as ours.
we have not had a trouble with it at all.
My sister and her husband bought a new Heartland fifth wheel in 2016. During one trip the shower door shattered. After examination by the dealership it was determined the door was not installed properly. Heartland would only cover the labor to install the new shower. Yes shower, you could not buy just the door, you had to buy the complete shower enclosure. The fifth wheel was just past the twelve month warranty so Heartland would not cover the door even though they installed it wrong when the camper was built. It cost my sister and husband over $500 to correct the poor workmanship by Heartland. The issues they have had do not stop here, from windows not opening properly because they were forced into the sidewalls with a hammer during construction, to drain pipes separating leaking water throughout the camper. Sad to say but my sister and husband will not patronize Heartland or Wilkins RV in Bath NY again.
We own a Big Country 3900FLP fifth wheel. When I bought it I would have said Excellent but since it went through a recall and Heartland moved the axles 12 inches, it has spent more time in the shop than on the road. Started with the welds breaking and downhill from there. Of course Heartland said it’s not their fault and by the way it’s out of warranty.
We own a 2005 Itasca Horizon; we are the third owners. We bought it six years ago because of its quality look and construction. Yes, we have some ongoing maintenance, but none of that can be blamed on poor workmanship in the construction. I would not even consider purchasing a new coach at this time due to all the horror stories regarding quality of construction!
