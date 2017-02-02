Missing Children Report: January 5, 2018

As RVers, we get around. We not only see a lot of beautiful scenery but a lot of people too. With more than 50,000 RVTravel readers keeping their eyes open, maybe we can help find a missing child and bring them home.

Here are six currently missing children. Please click the name of the child to find out more information and visit this website to see all missing children.

Nakai Bowser was last seen in Lometa, TX, on December 20, 2017. He is 15 years old, 5’7″ and 120 lbs.

Joplin Cady was last seen in Tacoma, WA, on December 27, 2017. She is 16 years old, 5’7″ and 105 lbs. She may travel to Seattle.

Jeremy Cady was last seen in Houston, TX, on December 29, 2017. He is 16 years old, 5’5″ and 165 lbs.

Amiracle Williams was last seen in Belleview, FL, on December 16, 2017. She is 16 years old, 5’5″ and 130 lbs. She may travel to Tallahassee, FL.

Daniel Ramirez Hernandez was last seen in El Paso, TX, on December 27, 2017. He is 15 years old, 5’5″ and 110 lbs. He may travel between Texas and Mexico, or to Washington State.

Cinthia Paz Garcia was last seen in Dallas, TX, on December 21, 2017. She is 15 years old, 5’0″ and 90 lbs.