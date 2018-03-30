Hubby annoyed with wife’s “considerate” driving style

Dear RV Shrink:

My husband and I share the driving time while traveling in our motorhome. We also pull a toad. We have different driving methods and mine seems to annoy my husband. When he’s driving, I don’t say a word. When I’m driving, I am always getting his unwanted advice. He drives fast; I drive slower. It makes him nuts when I pull over and let other vehicles pass.

We usually drive the blue highways that are commonly two lanes. I don’t like to hold people up. I do the speed limit and he says I shouldn’t worry about those behind me anxious to break the law by wanting to pass.

Do you think I am encouraging people to live dangerously? I feel much more relaxed driving when I don’t have a parade of vehicles following me, antsy to get around. —Pace car driver in Davenport

Dear Pace:

You are not a traffic cop. You cannot control how the rest of the world around you will drive. If it makes you feel better to pull off in a safe spot and ease congestion behind you, I would consider that a polite gesture. Don’t accept your husband’s guilt trip for driving defensively. Letting faster traffic build up behind you, even though you’re going the speed limit, will only encourage some to take a chance to rocket by. This will involve you in their gamble to make a successful passage.

What you do not want to do is feel pressured to pull off on some poor road surface that could cause you to lose control, damage tires or force you to make a full stop. Slowing while in the occasional passing lane often helps. Pulling over in small towns, historical markers and rest areas also can help if you find a large following behind you waiting for the green flag.

Tell your husband if he can’t sit up front, relax and let you drive, he’ll have to go to his room. —Keep Smilin’, Richard Mallery a.k.a. Dr. R.V. Shrink

