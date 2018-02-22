Hubby solved noisy LP detector by disconnecting it – Bad idea!

Dear RV Shrink:

We live six months at a time in a 35-foot fifth wheel. Recently our propane detector started acting weird so my husband just disconnected the wires. He failed to inform me of this repair technique and I was content that it was working properly again.

When I finally discovered that it was disconnected I had a fit. I want the safety features all up and running while we are living in our rig. I will put up with the constant false alarms if that’s what it takes. It drives him crazy when the buzzer goes off and we cannot find any gas leak. I think they must be very sensitive and we should just deal with it like everyone else. I am not confrontational. How can I convince my husband that they put these systems in for a reason? I want to know when I have gas. —Alarmed and Dangerous in Detroit

Dear Alarmed:

You need to be a bit more confrontational. Do not accept anything less than a functioning detector.

Propane detectors are like milk – they go bad after awhile. This is probably what is happening with yours. The sensor goes bad and it starts giving constant false alarms. It could also be bathroom sprays, refrigerator smells or the dog passing gas.

My guess is you need a new detector. It is well worth the sixty clams to replace. Make sure your smoke and CO detectors are up and running also. Ask your husband if he thinks you should drop your vehicle and health insurance. You can YouTube a couple videos of rigs burning and melting to the frame. That might get his attention.

Order a new detector and wire the old one back up. Deal with the false alarms until the new one arrives. —Keep Smilin’, Richard Mallery a.k.a. Dr. R.V. Shrink

Editor’s note: Here are links from Amazon.com for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, LP gas detectors, and combination smoke and CO detectors.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.

##RVT834