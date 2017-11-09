Comments for Hubby’s campground “hobby” driving wife “plumb” crazy
I guess this would be for Mr. Plumb,
From the description to the shrink I could not figure out what kind of water faucet/fitting has “inside” threads. We’ve camped in many places over 20 years and I have to say that I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like that…I’d love to see a picture or get a better description and name of the fitting in question.
Thanks,
Drew
Be thankful for always having safe water. He will bore w this and move on to something else at some point. Enjoy no matter what.
What peeves me is the constant battle with campgrounds making it impossible to fill my tank via non-connectable spigots. I’m not staying connected, but ground off spigots are useless.
I too carry 300+ feet of hose, water bandit, and a Fernco with hose clamp. I am NOT filling 50gallons by bucket and funnel!