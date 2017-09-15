Hymer recalling some Aktiv RVs for taillight problem

Erwin Hymer Group North America, Inc. (Hymer) is recalling 195 model year 2016-2018 Aktiv RVs built on a RAM Promaster chassis and equipped with a Continental kit (CK). The exhaust pipe may melt the rear bumper cover and the vehicle wiring in that area.

The exhaust heat can melt the taillight wiring, causing the taillight not to function, creating the risk of a crash. Additionally, the exhaust heat can burn anyone that contacts the bumper cover immediately after the vehicle has been operated.

Hymer has notified owners, and dealers will install a new tailpipe that redirects the exhaust down, away from the bumper area, free of charge. The recall began on September 1. Owners may contact Erwin Hymer customer service at 1-844-464-3735.

