



By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

I like to visit cemeteries when I travel. You can usually glean sometime about the people buried there by examining their headstones. You can learn about their towns and sometimes about hardships of living there, for example when you see many children’s graves or those of adults who died young. In many Old West ghost towns, it seems every other grave is a child’s.

Sometimes you come across a headstone that makes you laugh — like this one of Douglas Kiss. Whether he wrote the epitaph himself or someone else did after he was gone, the message is a good one. I think I would have liked him.

When I visit a cemetery I almost always pause at a few graves to ponder the person below me. Who was he or she? Most often you can’t determine much, but I enjoy just stopping to say “hi.” I hope that long after I am gone someone will visit me, too.

I believe the best headstone slogan of all time is this one:

Remember me as you pass by.

As you are now, so once was I.

As I am now, so you will be.

Prepare for death and follow me.

