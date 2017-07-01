It is interesting to read headstones, and imagine what life was like at that time. I also like your headstone slogan. Here’s something I keep by pictures of my past family members. In those we love, we find a strength which gives an added meaning to our lives, long after they have gone. I don’t know who the author was, but it always brings out a good emotion for me. Reply
