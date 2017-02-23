If it were Christmas these would be stocking stuffers





By Bob Difley

Think of all the little gadgets you see when browsing the Internet but when you decide to buy it, the shipping is as much as the article so you skip it. But if you are an Amazon shopper, a feature allows you to add one of these small items to a regular order and you don’t have to pay extra shipping for it.

Not all the items listed below are “Add On” items, but you may be able to add them to another order to at least reduce shipping costs overall. Click the link for each item to take you to the Amazon page.

Camco 25543 T Level (photo above) can be mounted with screws or adhesive, and provides front-to-back or side-to-side leveling. Place a few at different locations to ensure easy leveling.

Camco 22484 Water Bandit connects your standard water hose to would-be-unattachable water sources, like the communal water sources at hand pumps in Forest Service campgrounds. One end connects to a standard water hose, via a brass, male, standard water connection. The other end – a highly flexible silicone-polymer sleeve – stretches to fit over the end of virtually any standard water source, those with damaged or stripped threads and even to water sources with no threads at all.

Camco 44063 Cupboard Bars – This 3-pack will keep order in your RV refrigerator and cupboards during travel. Spring-loaded bars keep items in place. Cupboard bars extend from 10″ to 17″.

Camco 57203 Pop-A-Toothbrush (White) – Holder is designed to protect and store the toothbrushes with easily installed holder that guards against dust and germs. Its cover opens automatically when toothbrush is pulled forward and is vented for quick drying.

