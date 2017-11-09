I’m bribed again to deceive you. I won’t do it!

By Chuck Woodbury

The bribes keep coming — pitches from slimy PR people asking me to post their stories on RVtravel.com for a price. “We’ll furnish an article, and you publish it and we’ll send you $50, or $100 . . or more.”

The article will be sponsored by a company. It will look to you very much like a legitimate news or feature article, except it’s advertising in disguise.

For example, it might be titled Ten Tips about Buying RV Insurance. And it might even be helpful. It will quote someone from XYZ Insurance Company. The article’s purpose is to try to influence the reader to click through to that company’s website to learn more (and hopefully “buy”).

This practice is epidemic. Many, if not most, online publishers take the money. It’s easy, practically no work.

You are reading this kind of thing all day long. It should make you mad. It does me!

I get pitched once or twice a day. For the record, I don’t bite. If I do, I’m lying to you. This is dishonest and unethical. Here’s the latest pitch, offering me $100: I could probably request $150 and get it. For five minutes’ work! All I need to do is add a link to an existing article on our website. Here’s the pitch exactly as it arrived: