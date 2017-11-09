Comments for I’m bribed again to deceive you. I won’t do it!
Thanks for staying strong, it is quite annoying to click and realize you got a sales ad vs real user data with tried solutions from folks who rv themselves. Keep up the good work and hoping your newsletter keeps growing.
Soon I’ll be able to pay a few $$’s (house is selling!) to help out with the newsletter so that you can continue to follow the high ground. Not always an easy choice and I thank you.
I’ve seen “news articles” like you describe and have always thought “is this a paid ad?” While some of the info may be useful it always gravitates back to “buy from us.” A very deep and sincere “Thanks” for not going that route. Earning [?] money to help pay the bills is always nice but the line has to be drawn somewhere.