In Arizona, men’s neckwear is different





In Arizona, when a guy wants to dress up, he should forget about a traditional (boring) tie. In Arizona, men wear bola ties.

Arizona, in fact, is the only state with official state neckwear, which just so happens to be a bola. A bola is a rope with weights attached used in South America to lasso cattle by entangling their legs. The bola tie similarly entangles the wearer’s neck in ornamentation. Sometimes bola ties are spelled bolo ties.

Designed as dress-up neckwear by a Mr. Cedarstaff of Wickenburg, Arizona, a bola is a whole lot more comfortable in hot weather than an ordinary tie. It became the official state neckwear in 1973. It is usually made by silversmiths and leather makers in almost every size and shape, most often with silver and turquoise.

