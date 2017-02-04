Comments for In Arizona, men’s neckwear is different
My father went in for bolo ties in a big way back in the 60’s(We lived just outside DC and he was grade 12 Civil Service- not affecting any future pay raises!) I found a black bolo tie with a silver starfish(with a black wool skirt and white dress shirt) to be a wonderful accessory back on Debate Squad days- girls were still being marked down for being too “girly” in appearance in the 1960s.. I also used bolo ties for dressup on my son and grandson till they were over 6 as they were so tiny a preknotted Windsor tie made them look like they were about to be decapitated.
The bola (bolo) tie was very popular in Alaska. The ornamentation was/is ivory with gold nuggets or some other Alaskan theme. Our governor Jay Hammond was famous for his beret and bola ties.
I have 3 Alaska bola ties made of scrimshaw carved ivory.
Chuck,
