In Winnebago test, motorhome crashes top down on pavement





For decades Winnebago has tested its products beyond what is required by the RV industry. Perhaps nothing is more dramatic than the drop test, where a coach is hoisted three feet into the air and then dropped on its roof. After the test, engineers examine structural integrity, appliances and cabinet attachment as well as impact absorption.

In this video, several high-speed cameras were used to record a Winnebago Trend hitting the pavement. After the test, notice how the door frame does not deform and can be opened. This is an indicator of the rigidity of the coach superstructure.

“This kind of destructive testing is very expensive, but over the years tests like these have helped us improve the durability of our products,” the company noted. Click the video to see the actual test.