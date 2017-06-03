Comments for In Winnebago test, motorhome crashes top down on pavement
Tiffin Allegro: we bought a new one in February 2015 and have experienced numerous problems ,, more than should occur in my opinion: drivers side slide wouldn’t retract, entry step due to a recall, now the kitchen slide inop, and one individual said @ the dealer that ‘we’re just getting it broke in’? Apparently the QA process in Red Bay is poor to non existent and I’ve spoken to other Tiffin Allegro owners that have had similar issues. The factory reimbursed us for the hassle with the drivers side slide but? These new motor homes by Tiffin do not have the means to manually retract any of the slides and to me, an aviator who has dealt with Quality for many years just doesn’t seem smart! At least our older Seabreeze had a manual crank to retract its slides ! When we first picked the unit up at the dealers lot the sinks needed caulking, the firewall, leaked air and the over head vent needed screws.
I wish Winnebago put as much attention into quality control as the drop test. My new 42QD Tour had 118 defects in the first 2 years and we spent 6 weeks at the factory trying to correct them–unsuccessfully! Partial list of failures: 8 slides, 3 jacks, aqua hot (total replacement), energy management system caught on fire, 5 HDMI boxes, three windows, 3 water pumps, numerous water leaks (front cap left factory with no sealant on top), three thermostats, numerous plumbing leaks and valve issues, dishwasher, engine brake failure multiple times, you get the picture–these are just the major failures.
Pretty impressive that the coach door could be opened but it looked to me that the drivers door could not be opened since the cap above that area came down to block the door opening. In an accident, I would think that is the more important door to open. Didn’t notice about the passenger door.
Agree with comment on driver door. First thing I noticed. Would rather have the cab be more crash safe than the “house” part. Quality is one reason we put a new engine in our 2002 Newmar Dutchstar after 180,000 miles and just returned from the factory with new paint, new roof and some interior upgrades. Much less expensive than buying a new coach with the potential for defect horror stories like the other commenters. Over 15 years we have had only a few issues, none major and none that ever interrupted our travels.
Impressive I guess. But now if they wud spend as much time on their roof design it wud be perfect. After having 1/2 off my roof blow off in Colorado as I was driving down the highway, and reading about all the trouble with their roofs since 1999 AND seeing 3 other Winnebagos in the shop with the same problem, I’m pretty much done with Winnebago who would rather blame the owners ratherthan their design.
Im impressed . Wish we were able to prchase one just like the one they used in this demonstration.
But….$$ and age [84] still going strong with our 93 Fleetwood
“Coronoado” 28 foot. [40,000 miles – 2nd owner – purchaed 2002
Planned trips this year…New Mexoico – Red River; Colorado and whatever we can put togethe3r.