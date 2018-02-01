Inflate from bicycle tires to RV tires with DBPOWER tire inflator

Proper tire inflation is an important regular maintenance requirement to prevent premature tire failure, optimum miles per gallon, and for driving safety. Having an onboard tire pressure gauge and tire inflator from DBPOWER ensures that you will be able to maintain correct pressures wherever you are.

The DBPOWER air pump enables the inflation of a mid-sized car tire from 0 to 35 psi in under 5 minutes, with max pressure for RV tires up to 150 psi.

Easy to use with automatic turn off

Simply select the desired tire pressure on the easy-to-read digital LCD display and inflate. The air compressor will automatically shut off once the pre-set pressure has been reached.

Three additional adapters are included making it easy to inflate car, bike, motorcycle, RV, SUV and ATV tires as well as sports equipment.

You can find the DBPOWER tire inflator compressor on Amazon.

