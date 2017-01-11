Intellitec Battery Disconnect Relay prevents dead batteries





By Bob Difley

It is not a pleasant surprise to find dead batteries in your RV after storing it for a few weeks. The phantom discharges will do that, and Ghost Busters are no help. However, you can prevent your batteries from becoming discharged with a switch-controlled battery disconnect.

The Intellictec Battery Disconnect Relay is at the heart of the battery drain protection system. This system provides a simple and safe means of remotely disconnecting the batteries of an RV or boat.

With a touch of a remote switch, the batteries will be completely disconnected, preventing unwanted drain when the RV or boat is put into storage.

