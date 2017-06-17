Comments for Internet while traveling: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
John, that is good to know! We didn’t even try our Verizon phones because last Europe trip they didn’t work at all. Did you make any arrangements prior to your trip? Is yours the new unlimited plan, or the grandfathered one? Thanks for your comment.
In Russia many sites will not allow you to connect, ie: capitol one, Wells fargo and some news sites. The airport in Moscow has a bad rep for Google and others and will not allow you to connect to the network.
We were in Italy for 18 days. My Verizon Unlimited plan gave me unlimited data, calls to and from US and Italy for $10/day. Most of the time speed was good and 4G. WiFi was available in most plazas, B&Bs, hotels, bars and cafes and trains and buses.