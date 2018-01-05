Iowa RV dealer blasts Camping World tactics

An Iowa RV dealer has released a professionally produced video in which he blasts the sales tactics of Camping World and its CEO Marcus Lemonis. Kevin Frazier, the president of Cheyenne Camping Center in Walcott, Iowa, explains, through interviews with Camping World customers and by comparing sales invoices from his company and Camping World, how pricing can differ hugely in the sales price of the same RV, even when the advertised prices are identical. He claims the sales presentation tactics used by Camping World are “crafted by Chicago experts,” no matter where the dealership.

While this video could be interpreted as a way for Cheyenne Camping Center to toot its own horn as the “good guys,” it appears to be more of an indictment against Camping World and what Frazier claims are its unfair and unethical business practices. Please feel free to leave your comments.

It this video does not play, it could be because Camping World lawyers had it removed from YouTube. If that should happen, the video is also available at Vimeo by clicking here.

##RVT827