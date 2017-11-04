As a Lifetime member this is somewhat irritating. (Happy for those getting the free deal, though).Only thing that makes it somewhat less aggravating is the Pilot/Flying J discount level in truck lanes is higher than regular membership. Would be nice if occassionally companies did something nice for loyal customers, not just new or lapsed. GS offered a deal for new members on the Lifetime membership a number of years ago. I called to ask what about existing customers. Said only for new. Emailed Marcus Lemonis. Got my reduced price Lifetime membership! Reply
