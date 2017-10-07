Comments for Is sway control necessary for a short travel trailer?
We had an outdoor expedition company that used up to 24 tow vehicles, each with a trailer. We taught each of the drivers to load the trailers properly, and had sway control bars on about half of the rigs. We did not notice a difference in sway with the sway bars on. What we did notice is that when Jerry drove any of the rigs, we would have sway scares occasionally. When John drove the same rigs, he never had any sway problems. We taught Jerry how to keep the steering wheel steady, and the sway problem disappeared. We had this experience probably 50 times over the 17 years that we owned the company with a variety of employees and rigs.
Considering the horrible life-changing penalties for an accident, don’t gamble or skimp if you have ANY doubt of the safety. Doing it right won’t hurt, unlike the alternative.
Cliff: auto levelling does only what it says, compensating for load/tongue weight by lifting/stiffening the rear suspension…but it can’t help that you’re offweighting your front axle which does all the steering and most of your braking. You could have bad control issues.
Spring load leveling bars level the tow by applying torque through the hitch, mostly restoring proper axle weight ratios by “trying” to arch the tow/trailer. Use them with any trailer wanting them.
“I can get away with…” is seldom the best bet…
I have a 22 foot travel trailer and find it very beneficial to have a sway control bar on my unit.
An additional question I have is…I recently purchased a new Chevy Tahoe with automatic load leveling. Should I continue to use my load leveling bars on my hitch system or just use my sway control?