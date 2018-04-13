Is this tire cracked … or what’s going on?

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

I saw a post from an RV owner who discovered something on the upper sidewall of a tire when doing a visual inspection.



He was calling this a “crack” and was looking for input from readers of that RV forum.

A number of readers chimed in with opinions ranging from “Time for NEW SHOES” and “That one is ready to throw some chunks,” to a discussion on what was an acceptable spray tire protectant.

The good news was that many recognized this damage as “curbing,” that can occur when trying to go over a curb at a low angle.

I have outlined the area I looked at which extends well past the “crack” to obvious deeper damage – especially off to the right side where the tire just shows signs of surface scrubbing.

If I could physically inspect this tire I would take a close look at the right end (faint arrow) and confirm the suspect surface abrasion, which would confirm no problem internal to the rubber.

Not all tire damage is from a tire “defect.”

The owner did the right thing and had the tire inspected by a Michelin truck tire dealer, who confirmed no defect but just curbing.

Read more from Roger Marble on his blog at RVtiresafety.net.

