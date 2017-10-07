Comments for Is tilting your RV solar panels worth the trouble?
It sounds like they wired there panels in Series. That would explain why no change until the last panel was tilted. If they wired them in Parallel, you would see an immediate increase with each panel tilted. Also if they parked near trees covering one or more panels, they would not get much or any power. Is this right??
Even if I am going to be stop far a while. I will not be tilting my panels. Why put wear and tear on the roof by constantly going up and down. Besides I cannot leave at a moments notice because the panels are up. If you got the room just add more panels. Besides this is only a problem on the short days of the year. Solar panels has gotten a lot cheaper in the past few years. Now if there was a reliable auto tilting device then I would say go for it.
I have 1600 amps of solar panels. I tilt 8 of the 16 at a time (shadows) and typically increase the intake about 20%.