Comments for Is Walmart ‘camping’ doomed?
In fact after looking closer at the photo depicted in this article, I believe that is the same Walmart in Whitehorse Yukon
I wouldn’t bet on that happening. Walmarts here in Columbus, Ohio, where boondocking is said to be scarce, are not full up with RVs or any other overnighters. Besides, the marketers know how much RVers and vehicle dwellers spend. They will prevent the lawyers’ rules from being carried out if the money keeps coming in.
Sadly, Walmart is not building new stores to add campsites. No one else is either. I have never stayed at a Walmart and do not plan on it but who knows what the future will bring?
I work part time at Walmart. It would be dumb for Walmart too stop overnight parking at Walmart. If brings in money for Walmart when people park overnight with there campers.
I use Allstays Walmart ONP app to find possible places to stay overnight for ONE night, There have been times where Wamart’s listed in the NO RV Parking section that WILL allow for a ONE night stay if asked politely. I believe more Walmart’s are posting signs to prevent the abusers of the privilege from even thinking about staying. The most abused Walmart that I have seen on my travels is the one located in Whitehorse Yukon.