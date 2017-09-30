Comments for Is your tow vehicle or motorized RV fueled by gas or diesel?
I drive a gas F250 6.2L -pulling a 11,500 35 foot 5th wheel. Runs on 87 octane cheapest fuel at the pumps and not prepared for the increase cost of repairs -maintenance and fuel cost of a diesel. Recently ran from Canada to Alabama and back with a diesel and overall fuel cost was $30.00 cheaper with the gas. MPG doesn’t matter to me, it is all about the total cost.
2015.5 Leisure Unity on a Mercedes 3500 diesel chassis.
I drive a Sprinter class B with a diesel in Canada mostly. Diesel is cheaper than gas where I live and it should be everywhere as it costs less to make than gas. Mercedes makes the same Sprinter with a gas engine that gets about 15 mpg while my diesel averages 22 mpg, this is in US gallons. I’m not impressed with the price of diesel in the US even though I know your federal government has five cents a gallon extra on diesel. Maybe it is time to lobby your government for eliminating the extra tax on diesel and go after the oil companies for unfair pricing.
Two questions, one answer available. Tow a gas car with a diesel pusher.
Gasoline. The fuel costs less. The truck costs less to buy and maintain, and for my purposes, all I need is a good 1/2 ton that can pull my 6400lb trailer. 1/2 ton rides better, too. I see many , many people with diesels who could easily get the by with a smaller truck. I think is a guy thing. Bigger is better, I guess.